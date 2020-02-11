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Введение в Phalcon PHP #4 - шаблонизатор Volt
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3 views • February 11, 2020
Volt. This Template Engine is similar with Twig and inspired by Jinja, it is more convenient in the definition of the templates and has built-in functionality than the built-in PHP template engine, which we discussed in the previous video.
Сегодня мы с вами продолжим говорить о PHP Phalcon и темой этого видео будет - шаблонизатор Volt. Данный шаблонизатор чем-то схож по синтаксису с Twig, он более удобный в описании шаблонов и имеет массу встроенных возможностей нежели встроенный PHP шаблонизатор, котрый мы с вами рассматривали в предыдущем видео.
Thank you to all the contributors!
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Сегодня мы с вами продолжим говорить о PHP Phalcon и темой этого видео будет - шаблонизатор Volt. Данный шаблонизатор чем-то схож по синтаксису с Twig, он более удобный в описании шаблонов и имеет массу встроенных возможностей нежели встроенный PHP шаблонизатор, котрый мы с вами рассматривали в предыдущем видео.
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
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