Is Your Mouth Making You Sick? | Dr. Gene Sambataro | Ep. 63
Sovereign Sisters
21 views • 13 hours ago

What if your chronic health issues started in your mouth? In this episode of Sovereign Sisters, I sit down with biological dentist Dr. Gene Sambataro to uncover how dental treatments like root canals, mercury fillings, and untreated sleep apnea may be quietly undermining your health. We explore the connection between oral health and systemic disease, how poor sleep is linked to more than just fatigue, and why true healing starts with asking the right questions. Dr. Sam also shares the emotional story that shaped his mission and why he’s on a lifelong path to change the way we approach dental care.


👉 Tune in and listen in to learn how your mouth might be the missing piece to whole-body wellness.


🔗 Wellness & Sovereignty Resources → https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws

▸ RNC Store (B17 + Natural Remedies) → https://rncstore.com/yhu (Code: YHU)

▸ Cultivate Elevate (Superfoods) → https://cultivateelevate.com/?ref=yhu (Code: YHU10)

▸ MasterPeace (Detox) → https://bit.ly/MasterPeaceHCS

▸ Purity Organic Coffee → https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee (Code: AATKINS)

▸ Soma Health (Heavy Metal Detox) → https://bit.ly/SomaHealth (Code: YHU)

▸ Health Ranger Store (Lab-Tested Organic Food) → https://bit.ly/4hhtepa


☕ Support the show → https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins

🛍️ Shop Sovereign Sisters Merch → https://sovereignsisters.printful.me

💬 Join the community on Telegram → https://t.me/sovereignsisters

Keywords
