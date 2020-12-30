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Corrupt Davidian Leadership Hierarchies: 1955-2018
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4 views • December 30, 2020
This presentation analyzes the types of corrupted Davidian leadership models that have arisen since 1955. Once the problem is properly identified then one can look for examples from our historical past in the rise of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Shepherd's Rod message how to organize and lead a publishing work (storehouse) in a more autonomous manner and avoid the pitfalls of having one man or a small group of men ruling over God's heritage.
For further studies and background please visit the following videos:
Davidian Leadership Crisis: 1955-2018: https://youtu.be/zxWNIovQgnQ
Davidian Storehouses vs. Headquarters: History and Present Applicability https://youtu.be/fB2dwH_9jdc
God’s Storehouse History Part 3: Old Mt. Carmel Center 1930-55 https://youtu.be/03EL8m3EJp0
God’s Storehouse History Part 4: The Scattering Time, 1955-2010 https://youtu.be/9W5JSMPSK-k
God’s Storehouse History Part 5: Remodeling the SRod Message, 1955-2010 https://youtu.be/_FPuQf3dml4
God’s Storehouse History Part 6: Is Waco the Place Today? https://youtu.be/hGKydn26JVY
Bashan Hill Exposed: https://youtu.be/2rvvhu-kn2g
For further studies and background please visit the following videos:
Davidian Leadership Crisis: 1955-2018: https://youtu.be/zxWNIovQgnQ
Davidian Storehouses vs. Headquarters: History and Present Applicability https://youtu.be/fB2dwH_9jdc
God’s Storehouse History Part 3: Old Mt. Carmel Center 1930-55 https://youtu.be/03EL8m3EJp0
God’s Storehouse History Part 4: The Scattering Time, 1955-2010 https://youtu.be/9W5JSMPSK-k
God’s Storehouse History Part 5: Remodeling the SRod Message, 1955-2010 https://youtu.be/_FPuQf3dml4
God’s Storehouse History Part 6: Is Waco the Place Today? https://youtu.be/hGKydn26JVY
Bashan Hill Exposed: https://youtu.be/2rvvhu-kn2g
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