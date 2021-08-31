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Steve Bannon Interview 8-25-21
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82 views • August 31, 2021
Steve's take on the effect the coming election in Germany will have on the free world. He talks of the move to "Take Down the CCP" and the song inspiration of Miles Guo to rid the Chinese people of communism.
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