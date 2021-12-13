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Holding the Line Save the Keikis Rally and March in Waikiki
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20 views • December 13, 2021
The rally and march on December 11, 2021 in Waikiki, Hawaii. Before the march there were speakers Shelley from Australia, Charlotte from Klean House Hawaii and Jessica.
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Fascism (a Christmas Carol) by Lena Belle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4G-19QB1Us
https://www.KleanHouseHawaii.org
http://www.CoachShelleyOates.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Waikiki #Freedom #EndAllMandates
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Fascism (a Christmas Carol) by Lena Belle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4G-19QB1Us
https://www.KleanHouseHawaii.org
http://www.CoachShelleyOates.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Waikiki #Freedom #EndAllMandates
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