A Global Pandemic Treaty / One World Governance

https://youtu.be/Tls5WXcGE0U Vaccinate the world by the end of 2022.

The devil knows the time he has and he knows his wrath is nothing compared to God's wrath but God patiently waits for most of his children to be out of his way in heaven resting. Revelation 6:9-11 KJV outlines that. Do not succour the devil to maintain your status financial or otherwise or you will participate in sin and risk losing your soul.

You are responsible for saving your own soul. God is not interested in who told us to do nothing. His Spirit is how we overcome our own flesh (we must deny our flesh to follow Christ) and overcome the world to stand with God/Jesus.

The devil wants to be worshipped as God and will have the whole world and those who pay God lip service become religious and form a one world religion. It will see the true saints being killed and the murderers upheld as doing service to God. Nothing new under the sun as this was done to Jesus.