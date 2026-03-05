Hegseth Vows TOTAL "DEATH & DESTRUCTION" For Iran : MAVERICK LIVE - IRAN WAR DAY 5

10 views • 1 day ago

Please join us for expert analysis on today's Iran War developments with Rick Walker and Military Analyst Mike Pekarek.

* U.S. bases and Embassies still under attack

Iran War "Just Getting Started" according to U.S. Officials on Day 5 of the escalating conflict.

