Hegseth Vows TOTAL "DEATH & DESTRUCTION" For Iran : MAVERICK LIVE - IRAN WAR DAY 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Iran, #war,
Iran War "Just Getting Started" according to U.S. Officials on Day 5 of the escalating conflict.
* Power Vacuum in Iran
* U.S. claims 20 Iranian Ships Sunk
* U.S. bases and Embassies still under attack
* Rubio's statements on War's Justification raising criticism
* Propaganda war hits fever pitch
Please join us for expert analysis on today's Iran War developments with Rick Walker and Military Analyst Mike Pekarek.
Plus today's top stories.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#iran, #war,