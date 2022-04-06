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John Lott: Biden Supreme Court nominee Jackson 'poster child for soft on crime'
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0 view • April 06, 2022
Crime Prevention Research Center President, Dr. John Lott told One America News that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's sentencing record has convinced him she's the poster child for soft on crime policies. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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