A look into New York's Cannabis Scene: NYC Pot Shop Crawl

ALL ABOARD the funnest party 420-friendly bus touring NYC #potshops!
The New York City Pot Shop Crawl gave us a unique local cannabis perspective with a 5 hour tour across 17 dispensaries, 2 trucks and a few pop ups.
We visit these #MMJ dispensaries, CBD shops and renegade #PopUps to check out the variety of #cannabis products being sold including #edibles, flower, #prerolls, #vape, #concentrates, #topicals, #tinctures, #D8, #D10, #CBD, etc.
In #Seattle I've visited 20 stores on 4/20 for the last 6 years & noticed the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later.
Since 2017 I've noticed various trends and anomalies including #butdenter preferences (flower) and customer favorites (prerolls).
#NYC had #infused ice cream, but not coffee. I find that weird considering #coffee is more regularly consumed by U.S. adults (59%) than bottled water (58%).
Episode 1026 The #TalkingHedge is in #NewYorkCity...
https://youtu.be/bSMDsLx138A
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.