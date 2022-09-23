Create New Account
A look into New York's Cannabis Scene: NYC Pot Shop Crawl
10 views
channel image
The Talking Hedge
Published 2 months ago |

ALL ABOARD the funnest party 420-friendly bus touring NYC #potshops!

The New York City Pot Shop Crawl gave us a unique local cannabis perspective with a 5 hour tour across 17 dispensaries, 2 trucks and a few pop ups.

We visit these #MMJ dispensaries, CBD shops and renegade #PopUps to check out the variety of #cannabis products being sold including #edibles, flower, #prerolls, #vape, #concentrates, #topicals, #tinctures, #D8, #D10, #CBD, etc.

In #Seattle I've visited 20 stores on 4/20 for the last 6 years & noticed the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later.

Since 2017 I've noticed various trends and anomalies including #butdenter preferences (flower) and customer favorites (prerolls).

#NYC had #infused ice cream, but not coffee. I find that weird considering #coffee is more regularly consumed by U.S. adults (59%) than bottled water (58%).

Episode 1026 The #TalkingHedge is in #NewYorkCity...

https://youtu.be/bSMDsLx138A

Keywords
cannabisnydispensaries

