Donald J. Trump Has Announced He Is Running for President in 2024 – Alex Jones Right Again! - FULL SHOW 7/15/22

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BRACE FOR IMPACT: Klaus Schwab and the Great Reset are going into high gear as food & energy shortages cripple the planet and ten major nations prepare to default on their national debt! Today’s special guest Lindsey Graham AKA “Patriot Barbie” arrives in-studio to discuss losing her business because the establishment deemed her a “non-essential” slave! Do NOT miss this!