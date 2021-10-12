NSW Police ignore the 'best available' evidence with Alexander Cooney

On October 26, 2020, Senior Constable Alex Cooney sent an open letter to NSW Police Commissioner raising concerns about how the police force were being used during the State of Emergency powers and questioning the proportionality of the response to the threat of COVID-19.



Alex called out to other members of the police force to show their solidarity and join him and the support was overwhelming,



In response, NSW Police placed Alex on leave and a gag order, subject to the outcome of an investigation.



After serving as an officer for just on 12 years, Alex has resigned from the police force that he loved, allowing him to speak publicly.



Asia Pacific Today. October 12, 2021



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