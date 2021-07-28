BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The God Frequency
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
50 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
195 views • July 28, 2021
The God Frequency
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho

Here is a link to the text of this video:
https://bitcoinfiles.org/t/37e5e34980eb32bd040d29c98548c2cd52947d4cc99b5b370a84d187b1677110

#thegodfrequency
#ageofdiscovery
#love

Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1

Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ


The God Frequency

This reads as prose, but that only means you can fit this in at many angles and it always works out.
"The essence of manifestation is that it's grounded in the frequency of love. And if you ask what love is, you’re missing the point, because it's the God frequency. Every one (1) gets it, unconditionally. That's part of the agreement you made, when you entered into existence, presuming that there was ever a beginning to begin with, or a place outside to come from. Regardless, this situation we find ourselves in definitely exists. (I count myself fortunate that out of all the other emotions that the universal frequency might have formed harmonic resonance with, in this universe at least, it happened to be love. I'm pretty okay with that!)"

"As a result of this existential dynamic, one (1) must find themselves in a precarious state of consciousness when they find out they are truly alone inside of their own minds. Feelings of isolation spontaneously occur at the realization that there is a space of complete emptiness, where nothing does exist."

"It's you."

"Yet, the story continues, your senses return, you can listen to the sound of heartbeat in your chest, reassuring your inner self that not only are you alone, but you're in good company in doing so! Now you know this feeling inside of your mind, of total reassurance any time that you want to remind yourself of it. Your thoughts are yours truly. Reality is not a simulation."

"You only have to look up now to see why."
Keywords
loveaiartificial intelligencelove winssirisysrico rohoextended intelligenceeigod frequency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Lance D Johnson
Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Douglas Harrington
Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Edison Reed
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy