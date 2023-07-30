Create New Account
X22 Report - Bob Kudla - Watch Trucking & The Banking System,Good Guys Using Economic Playbook For 2024 Elections
X22 Report
Bob is the created and owner of Trade Genius Academy. Bob also does a podcast on YouTube which is called Trade Genius. Bob begins the conversation talking about Germany on how the economy is failing because they are following the green new deal, they are pushing manufacturing out of their country and into the US. The Fed is now making a move into [CBDC], the people will not buy this. The trucking and banking industry is failing. The economic playbook that the [DS] used to win the election for Obama is now being used against Obama.

