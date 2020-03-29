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Crime against the people - Toxic radiation killer
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65 views • March 29, 2020
5G transmitters going up in the dead of night into our children's schools. Telecom contractors do not know what they are doing. Police using tetra device are being slow killed. Criminals will be extradited to the US. This is the Cabals last chance saloon. People will rise up there will be civil disobedience.
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