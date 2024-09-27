BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rescue teams & ambulances at Southern suburb in Beirut
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
118 views • 7 months ago

Rescue teams and ambulances continue to arrive at Southern suburb in the affected neighborhood in Beirut.

(from earlier today) Cynthia... evil shit... several videos posted earlier, read 6 buildings were destroyed.. This terrorist attack done by Israeli Regime attempting to kill 1 man.)

ALERT: Israel is bombing again NOW. Fresh video wouldn't post waiting for more.  Cynthia

Two people have died and 76 were injured as a result of an Israeli strike on a southern suburb of Beirut, the health ministry reported.

Cynthia... Israel is currently bombing Lebanon again at this moment and this is what Marwa in Lebanon has just said:

Adding:

Marwa Osman/MidEaStream, (Ph.D, Journalist & TV political commentator), who lives in Lebanon said:

We are being killed with American made weapons paid by American tax payers.

It is about time Americans were kicked out of our region.

Once and for all.

Also from Marwa's channel (for those who listen to Marwa, and like her because you know she speaks her mind and says it well. Here's another post:

Yo snow flakes offended by the truth that YOUR TAX MONEY is killing us here..go find a wall and bag your head you ignorant little shit. 

No gloves on in this channel. Only the hard real truth. 

If you are too f* up to see it or to hear it then this channel is NOT FOR YOU.

You want me to sugar caught it for you while we f*ing DIE ?

Go to hell! Because of YOUR terrorist country's BOMBS we are dieing while you say ..." oh oh ..not my fault!"...

Shut the f *up and go find a bag of chips to stuff your face with.

Now those who are americans and know how their system works and are actively exposing it, refusing it and damn out right denouncing it are the last hope for America...if there ever was hope for that empire of death.

Adding:  

Up to 20 different airstrikes all around the area.

Fire is only ongoing in one area, non-stop.



iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Related videos
More from Brighteon
