The superfood secret: Unlocking the health benefits of Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds

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The Groovy Bee Store has gone to great lengths to acquire a
new, clean lot of lab-verified, ultra-clean Groovy Bee Organic Hulled Hemp
Seeds.
Groovy Bee Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds are loaded with a wide variety of essential nutrients, such as protein, iron, calcium, potassium, beta carotene, dietary fiber and omega-3, -6- and -9 fatty acids. Just a spoonful of Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds every day can easily boost your nutrient intake.
Groovy Bee Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds contain no gluten or GMOs and are certified Kosher and organic. They are also vegan, non-irradiated, non-China and thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Shop at GroovyBee.com
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