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Since the Affordable Care Act came out, we are now — as nurses — required to ask every single patient when they come to the hospital if you’ve had your flu vaccine or your pneumococcal vaccine.
If you say no to either one of those, in the computer, an order will generate that says we need to give you this vaccine. We don’t need to speak to a doctor… it’s hospital policy. It’s now health department policy that we now have to give you the vaccine.
When you go to the hospital if you need surgery — say you need a knee replacement surgery — first they’re going to ask you if you’ve had your vaccines. You’re going to say no.
Then they’re going to say you need to sign this consent if you’re going to have surgery… you need to sign a consent.
In the consent, there’s a word call ‘biogenics [biologics]’ and if you sign the consent saying ‘I consent for you to give me biogenics [biologics]’ — that basically means that they can give you anything that they deem necessary including vaccines.
So if you say that you didn’t get a flu shot and it’s flu season and you sign the consent saying I agree to biogenics [biologics], they will give you a vaccine even when you’re under anesthesia because you already signed the consent.
Unless you go and get your medical records, you will not know you got a flu vaccine. They [the hospital] may tell you at the end ‘oh by the way, you’re now covered, you’ve had the flu vaccine or you got the pneumococcal vaccine.’
Two people now have reported to me last week saying that they got the vaccine; they did not want the vaccines. They did not know that the word biogenics [biologics] meant they’re going to get a vaccine.
Source and further Info : https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/nurse-whistleblower-hospitals-vaccinating-patients-by-force-without-their-knowledge.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XqRxsvNc7Y
Jefferey Jaxen Update