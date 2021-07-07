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How the "Globalist Elites" are Using Disaster Capitalism to Enslave All Mankind
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150 views • July 07, 2021
Greg Hunter interviews investment advisor and former Assistant Secretary of Housing Catherine Austin Fitts. She claims that the COVID 19 virus and the "vaccine" CURE are simply part of a cruel and brutal plan to enslave all humanity - called the “Going Direct Reset.”
Original Greg Hunter article with links to free legal forms to fight mandatory COVID jabs:
https://usawatchdog.com/using-disaster-capitalism-to-control-all-humans-catherine-austin-fitts/
Greg Hunter: https://usawatchdog.com/
Catherine Austin Fitts: Solari.com
Original Greg Hunter article with links to free legal forms to fight mandatory COVID jabs:
https://usawatchdog.com/using-disaster-capitalism-to-control-all-humans-catherine-austin-fitts/
Greg Hunter: https://usawatchdog.com/
Catherine Austin Fitts: Solari.com
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