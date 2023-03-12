CONGRESS ZEROES IN ON W.H.O.’S JEREMY FARRAR from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/congress-zeroes-in-on-w-h-o-s-jeremy-farrar/

Following The HighWire’s exposé spotlighting the large role WHO Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar had in suppressing the lab origin debate in 2020, a Congressional Committee, and now the rest of the mainstream media, are zeroing in on the former Director of the Wellcome Trust, calling for his resignation from the W.H.O.

POSTED: 3/10/23