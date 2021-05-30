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When the Rooster Crows. Denying the Power
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261 views • May 30, 2021
I pray you are trusting in Christ Jesus just as His Word tells us. You can find the video here; https://rumble.com/vhsexz-reminder-co... and here https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all and be ready!
Bookmark and/or sub to these other channels as the YT platform is become repulsive to me, just sayin :)
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505 https://rumble.com/c/c-604505 and here
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
e-mail- kam weld at ya hoo dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505 and here
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
Many Fish
@Dr. Ho Lee Phuk i do and will post here God bless you!
The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all and be ready!
Bookmark and/or sub to these other channels as the YT platform is become repulsive to me, just sayin :)
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505 https://rumble.com/c/c-604505 and here
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
e-mail- kam weld at ya hoo dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505 and here
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
Many Fish
@Dr. Ho Lee Phuk i do and will post here God bless you!
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