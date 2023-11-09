Trump Panders To LGBTQ Mafia, Secular Pluralism Plagues GOP As Both Parties Embrace Degeneracy

Stew Peters Show with Paul Harrell
Nov 8, 2023
The Trump campaign may pander to the gays in order to gain more numbers, putting the Christian Conservative base in an uncomfortable position.
Tim Maschler, conservative writer and journalist details with Paul Harrell the very real possibility of Trump pandering to the gays, placing the Christian voter base in hot water to either denounce the candidate, or call for better from the American leader.
Can we make America great again if we're working alongside sodomy?
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew
Stew Peters has carefully crafted his own line of supplements, PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com
High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW
This 60 second ‘candy chew hack” can fix your prostate problems: https://flowforcemax.com/stew
NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW
Studies show that ESS60 in Olive oil has led to a 90% EXTENSION in life. Go To https://myvitalc.com/stew
Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!
Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW
The world’s first and only personalized nootropics https://nootopia.com/Stewpeters
Improve your digestion, stress, and health with Mag Breakthrough: https://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters
TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ujjdp-trump-panders-to-lgbtq-mafia-secular-pluralism-plagues-gop-as-both-parties-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.