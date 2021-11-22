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Nephtali1981: 'METAVERSE' - Anti-Christ's PLAYGROUND in YOUR MIND! Exposed..[22.11.2021]
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40 views • November 22, 2021
Continue to stay focused on the kingdom of Jesus Christ. Jesus is the only way to salvation. He cares about you. Thanks for sharing the content! :) https://tfgministries.com
5,215 views Nov 22, 2021
Nephtali1981 - 136K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XNMwwvwdd4o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://Youtube.Com/BrotherNephtali
5,215 views Nov 22, 2021
Nephtali1981 - 136K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XNMwwvwdd4o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://Youtube.Com/BrotherNephtali
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