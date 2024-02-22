A Prophetic Revelation: The Georgia Court Case Implosion, Two Presidents & a Connection to WWII

Join Amanda as she shares prophetic revelations about a hidden control center, guiding the Israeli army to expose corruption in government as well as prophetic dreams and a connection of Trump and Biden's births to significant world events. Amanda also shares revelations pertaining to Fani Willis, the House of Trump, and the House of Biden/Obama. She uncovers symbolism in the 302nd Airforce Squadron patch worn by the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II and decodes the numeric synchronicity of Trump's fines showing how they tie into the unfolding events of the 2024 election and beyond. Tune in Feb. 21 at 5pm ET.
