BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fighting for medical freedom special part 2 ~ Busting myth and dogma ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 3 months ago

In this discussion we will discuss a few of the main myth and dogma revolving around this medical religious cult worship of vaccines against all the evidence that proves that vaccines actually harms you as opposed to the mantra of "vaccines save lives." We will be sharing episode 2 of The Truth About Vaccines: presents remedy (busting myth and dogma).


References:

- TTAV: presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak by Robert Kennedy Jr.

  + https://booksrun.com/9781510766969-vax-unvax-what-does-the-science-say-childrens-health-defense

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/


Keywords
healthcancervaccinesimmunitysavetruthpharmamedicalremedyhomeopathybigpresentlivesmythnaturaltheaboutdogma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy