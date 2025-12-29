Trump said he "heard that half of Gaza’s population would leave if given the chance."

Their despicable plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza continues.

🤡 ‘We’re helping the people of Gaza a lot. So is Israel’ — Trump

Trump says he saw a poll showing “more than half” of Gazans would leave if they had the chance — and calls it “COMMON SENSE.”

His advice to people living in a wrecked, besieged enclave? Find “A BETTER CLIMATE.” Just move.

☠️ Make it unlivable, then call it “choice.”

Adding:

Netanyahu picks Elon Musk to push Israeli AI leadership

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held a conference call from Florida with Elon Musk, Transport Minister Miri Regev and National AI Directorate head Erez Askal seeking to "catapult Israel" into global leadership in the AI field.

They also discussed further cooperation with Musk’s electric car firm Tesla and progress on autonomous vehicle legislation.

Musk agreed to attend the Smart Transportation Conference in Israel in March, according to the Israeli prime minister.

The conference call came ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Israel has repeatedly been criticized for using AI technologies to target Palestinian civilians in Gaza.