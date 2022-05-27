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Stew Peters Calls Out The Pedophile Elite On Russian State Media
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172 views • May 27, 2022
It seems as though The Stew Peters Show is just too hard-hitting for Moscow. Stew Peters hopped onto Russia Today to share his thoughts on the United States aid to Ukraine and the Azov battalion. Stew was stopped on multiple occasions for telling the truth, and RT’s excuse was “we aren’t allowed to talk about it”?!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com!
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