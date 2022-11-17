Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Dave Chapelle's Saturday Night Live Monologue Was Great!
110 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published 11 days ago |
Donate

Dave Chappelle has been a fixture in the United States for a very long time. Is comedy is rough and tumble and he does not care who he offends and he certainly does not care about the opinions of anybody on the far left.


For some reason, everybody on the left wanted to call his monologue on Saturday Night Live controversial.


It wasn't controversial, it was just over their heads. He came out and insulted the left and the right, he insulted men and women, he insulted blacks and whites and he insulted Biden and Trump.


The Constitution of the United States of America allows for this type of free speech which I am glad to see he is still exercising. we do not have freedoms like that in Canada unfortunately and he would have been arrested for what he said had it been on a Toronto soundstage.


Nonetheless, Dave Chappelle stay true to himself and delivered something that only people with a brain would see the humour in. If what he said causes you to tear up and get angry, it is time for you to hit the books and try to raise your IQ points by at least 10.


Follow Kevin J. Johnston On SOCIAL MEDIA



BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYZnJJMopvIkl2fdrOzgICw

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnston300

TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@KevinJJohnston

LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com

GAB: https://gab.com/KevinJJohnston

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston

FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston

PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston

FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston

BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston

IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/

BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston

Keywords
comedyfunnycontroversyhollywoodhumoursnlracistcomediandavechappellecomedyshowsaturdaynightlive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket