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Fullerton Informer: STRANGE SKIES OVER FULLERTON - ENHANCEMENT PROCESS PART 1 - SIXTHSENSE
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83 views • April 13, 2020
Fullerton Informer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVt3STOc1XNEWOIWYW0UKaA
Original video: https://youtu.be/AWPoTAWlCJM
Jan 14, 2019
I will follow up will more enhancements.. of this same video.
You will see the sun is on a track system and brackets... whether this is a deception I do not know for sure..
The actual sun source of light is from a panel... and attached to a bracket..
Is Raytheon involved in weather warfare machinery and DEW's?
BRIGHTEON seem to be blocking my video uploads... hmm I wonder why?
Part 2 here..
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oKkQv9vP5RWQ/
Original video: https://youtu.be/AWPoTAWlCJM
Jan 14, 2019
I will follow up will more enhancements.. of this same video.
You will see the sun is on a track system and brackets... whether this is a deception I do not know for sure..
The actual sun source of light is from a panel... and attached to a bracket..
Is Raytheon involved in weather warfare machinery and DEW's?
BRIGHTEON seem to be blocking my video uploads... hmm I wonder why?
Part 2 here..
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oKkQv9vP5RWQ/
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