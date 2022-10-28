Tsunamis,The Tree Of Life,Seven Last Plagues,Moses' Resurrection

Tsunamis, The Tree Of Life, Seven Last Plagues, Moses' ResurrectionIn episode 139 we discuss some interesting topics from questions received. Wouldn't the fallen angels eventually die on their own since they no longer have access to the tree of life? To what extent is the statement in Jeremiah 5:22 true in the case of a tsunami? Why is Moses raised before Jesus' crucifixion? Which of the 10 Commandments did Lucifer break? How do we understand the role of women in light of the words that Timothy wrote? Will the seven last plagues fall universally?



