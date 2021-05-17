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Hunter Biden RUNS From Journalists, Slams Door When Faced With MASSIVE Billboard
GalacticStorm
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154 views • May 17, 2021
Journalist Phelim McAleer confronted Hunter Biden at his Los Angeles residence about being a bagman for Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Hunter Biden ran from the journalists and slammed the door on them when confronted about his international pay-to-play scheme and Burisma corruption.

Phelim McAleer is making a move about Hunter titled “My Son Hunter.”
[MySonHunter.com]

“In “My Son Hunter,” we tell the story of the Biden Family Corruption through the eyes of Hunter Biden. You will be shocked by what you see on screen. You may think you know the story, but the truth is more damning than you could ever imagine!” – producer Phelim McAleer says in the description of the movie.
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hunter bidencoverupscandalburisma
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