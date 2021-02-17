ISRAEL THREATENS TO DUMP THE USA

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Once again Israel betrays the support that the USA has given.
They have been stealing US military and computer technology for over 60 years and selling it to our adversaries.
Now that there's nothing left to steal they're moving their "special friendship" to their new friend China.
(To suck them dry like they did us.)