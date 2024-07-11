06. WIT - ft Special Guest Mduduzi Mathebe From Gangster to Christian by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us in this video as we talk to someone who has a powerful testimony, he had a childhood filled with hardship that led to a life entrenched in crime and gang activity.
After years of crime and facing the consequences of his choices, including jail time, everything changed. Through the grace of God, he discovered something different from what he was accustomed to, which gave him a new purpose in life.
This story shows that there is always a possibility of change, no matter how far gone someone may seem.
