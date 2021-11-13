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Jordan Peterson regret he took the vaxx
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106 views • November 13, 2021
1. Jordan Peterson - Vaccine is Bullshit and he probably regret he took it. He thinks the next thing will be climatechange
https://www.brighteon.com/ec53278a-b725-456a-a162-09c422735652
2. COVID Vaccines Kill!!!! MUST SEE! No further comment
https://www.brighteon.com/ee8bfd49-ca2d-4466-8549-5dc5636a6bb6
3. The Vaccinate Me ELMO Doll For Kids. A fun way for children to feel more relaxed about vaxx.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-vaccinate-me-elmo-doll-for-kids-spoof-edition-lol_e18RHP9qTGRDNQj.html
4. Kristi Leigh is a rising star on Infowars. PEDOS INFILTRATE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. Cultural Marxism is a poison spreading like cancer.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/quet9y5HMiAy/
5. Nick Fuentes: The elites are pedophiles. More alternative channels must come out exposing these bastards. MSM will never do that offcource.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jvrQzrcPS0dF/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/ec53278a-b725-456a-a162-09c422735652
2. COVID Vaccines Kill!!!! MUST SEE! No further comment
https://www.brighteon.com/ee8bfd49-ca2d-4466-8549-5dc5636a6bb6
3. The Vaccinate Me ELMO Doll For Kids. A fun way for children to feel more relaxed about vaxx.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-vaccinate-me-elmo-doll-for-kids-spoof-edition-lol_e18RHP9qTGRDNQj.html
4. Kristi Leigh is a rising star on Infowars. PEDOS INFILTRATE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. Cultural Marxism is a poison spreading like cancer.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/quet9y5HMiAy/
5. Nick Fuentes: The elites are pedophiles. More alternative channels must come out exposing these bastards. MSM will never do that offcource.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jvrQzrcPS0dF/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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