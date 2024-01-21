Micah 7: Summer Fruits & The Sunday Law. The Marvelous Work That The Church Doesn't Believe

British defense chief warns war possible within 5 years with rivals China, Russia, Iran: 'Inflection point'
Russia shoots down US proposal to restart nuclear arms control talks
NATO to hold largest military exercises in decades, involving around 90,000 personnel
Microsoft executive emails hacked by Russian intelligence group, company says
U.S. executives in Davos see a Trump victory in 2024, and no cause for concern
Biden Climate Czar: U.S. Climate Action Is 'Bringing the Whole World Along'
