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Situation Update, Sep. 8th, 2021 - Fauci bioweapons funding CONFIRMED, smoking gun proves covid vaccines based on govt biowarfare program
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111 views • September 08, 2021
Thanks to a FOIA request by The Intercept, we now have smoking gun proof that Anthony Fauci directed NIH funding for bioweapons research on SARS-CoV-2 (via “gain-of-function” experiments) under the cover of the Chinese Communist Party. The 900+ pages of once-secret documents also confirm that the United States government originated the bioweapons research and funded it to completion. After Trump banned biological weapons programs in the United States, Fauci and others conspired to criminally conduct illegal research by shifting the technology to China (and laundering US taxpayer money through the EcoHealth Alliance to fund it).
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-08-fauci-bioweapons-funding-confirmed-smoking-gun-proves-covid-vaccines-biowarfare.html
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Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-08-fauci-bioweapons-funding-confirmed-smoking-gun-proves-covid-vaccines-biowarfare.html
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9:33 Dr. Paul Cottrell
19:33 Big News
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