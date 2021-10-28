© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angry Man Blames Pfizer Vaccine As Another Young Woman Is Incapacitated [28.10.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
151 views • October 28, 2021
Incapacitated: Deprived of strength or power; debilitated.
City Center Jerusalem - Israel 2021. I did my best to add English translations, more info here: https://twitter.com/AnonCitizenUK/status/1453299442476539909
Tim Truth - 15847 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhFJ4DDij8hj/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
City Center Jerusalem - Israel 2021. I did my best to add English translations, more info here: https://twitter.com/AnonCitizenUK/status/1453299442476539909
Tim Truth - 15847 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhFJ4DDij8hj/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.