Post Scripts Insights - July 15th: Global Turning Point?
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
33 views • 9 months ago

In this detailed discourse, futurist, John L. Petersen addresses the anticipation of a significant event expected to occur on July 15th. Various sources suggest that this event will be extraordinary or memorable. The conversation delves into the broader context of global instability, potential catastrophic scenarios, and the need for societal and individual adaptation. The speaker emphasizes the importance of remaining intellectually aware and emotionally detached to navigate these turbulent times effectively. John highlights the potential for a transition from the current system to a new era, driven by the activation of human potential and supported by external, possibly extraterrestrial, influences. The discourse concludes with an optimistic perspective on humanity's resilience and the likelihood of emerging stronger from the upcoming challenges.


Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️



We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!


Keywords
prophecypredictionsbig eventjuly 15
