Netanyahu Plans to Attack Iran and Lure Trump Into War, according to Israeli media!
172 views • 2 months ago
Netanyahu plans to attack Iran and lure Trump into the war, US intelligence confirms | Viral video on X explains how Zionist Jew lured America into WWI in exchange for Balfour Declaration | RFK confirmed as HHS secretary--why is he invested in CRISPR gene editing technology? | RFK says "God sent Trump" and uses "rider on white horse" imagery from Revelation to describe Trump to fool Christians into supporting Trump NWO agenda | Jewish man shoots two fellow Jews in Miami mistaking them for Palestinians, media cries "antisemitism" | Right-wingers fawn over JD Vance "based" speech to European elites | public debates whether $38B in USAID cuts is significant
