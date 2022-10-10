https://gnews.org/articles/t53489381
10/10/2022 Record-breaking pink diamond sells for $57.7 million at Hong Kong auction，setting the highest unit price per carat in the history of the global diamond and gemstone auctions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.