RT News - January 8 2026 9AM GMT

January 8, 2026

Made in America marketing. President Trump states Venezuela must purchase US goods with the money it makes from an enforced oil deal between the nations. Washington says it now controls the finances of Caracas. Violent clashes erupt in the streets of Minneapolis - and spread across US cities - after an immigration officer fatally shoots a woman who US authorities claim had attempted to ram into their agents. The city's mayor accuses ICE of lying. Our correspondent is left injured after an encounter with an Israeli settler, as RT investigates reports of attacks against a local Bedouin community in the West Bank.









