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Global Eugenics - Using Medicine To Kill
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51 views • January 13, 2020
A documentary that looks at a whole range of eugenics based methods that are being used to attack the human biology, and the toxins that are being deliberately released into our environment to drastically undermine our health by the controlling criminal factions that run the corporations, government institutions and the military.
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