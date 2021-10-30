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British Columbia: Unvaxxed nurses using their job loss as an opportunity to start up wellness centre
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218 views • October 30, 2021
British Columbia unjabbed nurses using their job losses as an opportunity to start up a wellness centre for ALL, jabbed or not jabbed. . . Good on you nurses, way to go . . . wishing you all every success in this new venture!
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