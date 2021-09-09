Viral Genome Annotation and Comparative Genomics through Evolutionary Processes with Denis Jacob Machado

How can we view evolution through comparative genomics? By understanding how viruses and various organisms have evolved, new views of world issues can be gained.



Listen up to learn:



How long have specific viruses been known to us

Why complex roads are hard to find and valuable to use

How specific mutations arise from zoological resources



Denis Jacob Machado, a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, shares his work with viruses and attempting to model and annotate genomics to understand them better.



Even though humans may have been affected by viruses similar to what we face today, our ability to detect them has grown exponentially. Through research and phylogenetic analysis, we can begin to see clues as to how all of these subjects relate.



Through this better understanding, we may be able to more quickly and effectively respond to future threats. With continued research into how mutations can pose a threat in the future, there is even hope to prevent situations like the one in which we find ourselves today.



For more information, visit about.me/machadodj.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C