Stacks of the coolest parts from the late 1800s when trees reached the sky. Once upon a time when our ancestors cut with hand axes and saws, trees that wii will never grow so tall or see again grew throughout NorthEast Texas all the way to Georgia. They were all cut down. Here is the only way to get those trees into your houses, into our use once more instead of trashy speed grown grainless wood. Stashed away for these days are the goods it will take to make a dream I am here to be True to, communities through Mii for you. How much can you think to do for the millions who will come? Babies, Babies everywhere, no longer stopped they bring news here of how to solve so many things that they will grow up, create, and bring to mankind when they need it most. Please assist me to invite and care for the Starseeds coming soon down the miraculous fallopian tubes with the natural lube of Love in the form of life. Please help me greet them without letting life defeat them before they even get a running start. I hope you will go to some of the links to see the gifts your knowledge and skills, your place in the woods or ranch, farm or forest, that is the best place to race kids who will learn to work hard for food, fun, and families they will be part of once the mothers in many cases have chosen to move on after escaping the abortion as the only means to have a child away from your home town and return knowing it will be love, and an abortion was not needed. Alternative can exist, adoption to communities that will treat them better than most grow up. Please consider once again the world of alternatives that do give the babies a chance in tiny baby houses created just for them to grow up in, even build one day too. This is the only thing that I can think of to do rather than have underfunded and staffed state agencies take on such a task. Now, in anticipation no later out of desperation is when Wii, all the "I"s with eyes to see what should be obvious, a wave of children, not just the illegal immigration of 2 million people without jobs, skills, or even use of our language on all signs, in schools, etc. The crisis is coming and I wish to address this one small part if I can. While it should not fall on the backs of the public in a federal government, but in Texas Wii see how DC has abandoned border issues that bring deadly drugs, human trafficking, and children stripped away from their parents. Time for solutions from the many who are being impacted but especially what may be the last big round of baby births before infertility due to vaccines, as with the 51% miscarriage rate of pregnant women after jabs by Pfizer. says too much to roll those dice at those odds and the manufacturer knew from tests that was possible. Please think of what comes next and if you will be one of those helping find, create, and administer the manifestation and future of more communities that will help all to thrive in the coming times. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxqqJ0HlbUE https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/tinybabyhousescom-is-the-next-generation https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/tinybabyhousescom-is-the-next-generation Savor the pictures and think about building a tiny baby house soon.