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Diamond And Silk Suggest Fox News Is Racist For Dumping Them
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20 views • August 24, 2020
Diamond and Silk have suggested that Fox News was racist for sacking them over airing COVID-19 conspiracy theories that were also shared by white hosts, according to The Daily Beast.The Black conservative vloggers made the claim in their upcoming book, "Uprising." In it, the duo said they were punished for their remarks, while hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, who are white, were not. "Was this part of the systemic racism that everybody was talking about?" they said. The pair was hired by Fox News in November 2018 to produce videos for their Fox Nation platform. Their contract was terminated in April 2020.
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The show attempts to make assessments.To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
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Subscribe To My First Channel Information Man Show As Well Thank You: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCChSuwAR1y8P7DA07ftAd5w/videos
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MY PATREON Thank You : https://www.patreon.com/user
ＬＩＫＥ | ＣＯＭＭＥＮＴ | ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
The show attempts to make assessments.To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced in 2020
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/informationman06
Infirmation Man Show On: https://blackjunction.tv/@InformationMan
Twitter: @Clinton06
Page: Other Links http://Informationman137848.buzzsprout.com
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