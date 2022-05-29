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The Real Secrets Hidden in Antarctica..Revealed
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381 views • May 29, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
There may be good reason for your curiosity if you have ever wondered about what is really going on at the southernmost continent... With so many myths and rumors flying around about the place lately, we decided to do a little research of our own into the claims... which turned into a whole lot of research... and what was going to be a 10-minute video turned into this.
Source: Truthstream Media on YouTube.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/o4R9eICgoau2/
There may be good reason for your curiosity if you have ever wondered about what is really going on at the southernmost continent... With so many myths and rumors flying around about the place lately, we decided to do a little research of our own into the claims... which turned into a whole lot of research... and what was going to be a 10-minute video turned into this.
Source: Truthstream Media on YouTube.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/o4R9eICgoau2/
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