Bases 58 Part 18 Sandy Glaze on Transgender Education in Schools
Published 17 hours ago

Sandy Glaze gives her views and highlights the human trafficking and transgender agenda, to destroy humanity's with the child abuse, and sex education documents and publications to destroy the divine Feminine and Masculine for natural human reproduction. Recap on  Part 17 with the Trudeau administration's plan for 15minute prison cities and counties, and how the agenda to pollute the water supply.

The Cabal's agenda is in full swing in the countries connected to the former British Empire .

Keywords
traffickingtransgendersex educationagenda 30transhumanization

