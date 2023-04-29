Modern Day St Francis Pens Disturbing Letter of Warning to Pope Francis Prior to His Passing! EDITED

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
April 29, 2023
Brother Biagio's worried letter to Pope Francis about the situation in the Church
Many afflictions animated the heart of this humble little man, even when his strength was failing him, his concern was for the Church.
Music: 'Undertow' [Sombre Piano & Strings CC-BY] - Scott Buckley.
A letter that Brother Biagio wrote to Pope Francis, in which he expressed all his concern for the Church. There was something wrong, precisely between the priests and the religious.
Source: https://www.lalucedimaria.it/la-lettera-preoccupata-di-fratel-biagio-a-papa-francesco-per-la-situazione-nella-chiesa/
