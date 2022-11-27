Humans and dumb enemy are getting replaced by millions of temporary chimera fake aliens & fake human

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2022). Millions of humans & humanoids & allies are being replaced with millions of temporary life form hybrid chimera hive-mind "fake aliens" and fake humans manufactured in underground secret laboratories by the fallen angels "fake aliens" devils and Noah's days chimera fake aliens who were released from the abyss by their Illuminati NWO Satanist human witch servants. Their human Satanist elites servants have been eaten and replaced, too. Everyone is just temporary and expendable to the devil. Satan Lucifer and the fallen angel devils especially hate humans and humanoids and inferior reptilians. They see them as food and life force energy parasitism livestock pests and temporary tools. All the heathens and “women’s head coverings rebelling Bible verses redefining” fake religious Christian hordes, who speaks about these things, mysteriously disappear and are eaten by these demons disguised as fake aliens. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, have allowed for the continued release of millions of these fallen angel devils and demons from the abyss, and are condoning the devil and fallen angel devils’ evils by their silence and hiding in fear from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They are cowardly traitors and fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall.” Two things bring God’s certain judgment upon the Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate fake harlot Church’s pastors and fake religious Christian hordes, which are marrying non-humans in church to breed hybrids and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers. God does not tolerate the mixing of species and the destruction of gender sex roles foundation of human society. The Western feminist nations’ churches have thrown off their women’s head coverings, and are ridiculing God with naked women’s heads and naked men’s penis, and running around in God’s holy house cross-dressing in men’s pants and women’s dresses. This is an abomination to God. They will not listen to anything we real Christians say, because they hate us and they hate the original Bible verses and they hate the original Word of God who is Jesus. They only love Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid pastors’ Bible verses on rapture and salvation and financial blessings and happy family and church social club fellowship and satanic church worship rock music singing and million children child sacrifice ritual Christmas & Easter & Halloween church service food. These Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads” “men’s pants cross-dressers” “10% income tax thieves” fake pastors and fake religious Christian hordes are crazy lunatics who have lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine