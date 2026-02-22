BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🥊 Garcia vs Barrios! Who Wins the Welterweight Crown? | Las Vegas 2026
News Plus Globe
News Plus Globe
12 followers
0
2 views • 1 day ago

🥊 Garcia vs Barrios! Who Wins the Welterweight Crown? | Las Vegas 2026

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Ryan Garcia faces Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight world title at T‑Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on February 21, 2026. Garcia, 24–2, seeks his first world championship after a rocky stretch, while Barrios, 29–2–2, defends the belt he earned by beating Yordenis Ugás and Manny Pacquiao.

#GarciaVsBarrios #Boxing #WBC #RyanGarcia #MarioBarrios #Welterweight #LasVegas #PPV #Boxing2026 #TitleFight

ryan garcia vs mario barrios 2026garcia vs barrios wbc titlewbc welterweight title fightryan garcia boxing recordmario barrios wbc championgarcia vs barrios las vegast mobile arena boxingdazn boxing payper viewgarcia vs barrios highlightswelterweight title fight 2026
